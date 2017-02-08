Many inputs on the decline

Supply and demand is the driving force of any type of business, including farming. Over the past few years, farmers and those in the agriculture industry have seen how supply and demand has affected the decreasing agriculture input prices.

“Agriculture input prices for farmers are the cost of putting in a crop, just as you have cost in raising a family and owning a house such as heat, electricity, food, insurance, etc., there are things that they [farmers] have to have to operate,” said Dan Dalinghaus, manager at Sabetha location of Ag Partners Coop. “To put a crop in the ground, you need seed, fertilizer, chemical, fuel, property taxes, etc. Everyone has expenses, and we have to pay to operate a house or a business.”

According to Gregg Ibendahl, associate professor in the Department of Ag Economics for K-State Research and Extension, agriculture input prices have been going down over the past few years.

Ibendahl says agriculture input prices change with the supply and demand for various products, such as fuel and fertilizer.

“Many inputs have declined over the past couple of years,” Ibendahl said. “Fuel, in particular, is lower the last two years than it has been in awhile. Fertilizer in 2016 was lower than the year before, but some [inputs] like machinery, seeds, herbicides and other chemicals are holding steady.”

There are many outside components that influence agriculture input prices — one of those being the effect of fracking on gas prices, Ibendahl said. All inputs are based on finding a price at which the supply of an input equals the demand from an input.

“One of the reasons that gas prices have been lower the last two years is that thanks to fracking, the supply of oil has been increased. This helped to lower [oil] prices,” he said.

“Low profitability affects farmer demand for inputs. The farmer’s demand for equipment, in particular, has been reduced because many farmers just can’t afford it,” Ibendahl said. “Thus farmers are making do with older equipment. Companies like Deere saw this coming though and cut back on production. Thus new machinery prices haven’t fallen very much. The used equipment market though has seen a decrease in prices.”

These input prices affect more than just the big agriculture retailers like John Deere. According to Dalinghaus, the local economy is affected as well, because farming will have an influence on everyone.

“Farming is a business, just like your home. If your costs go up you don’t have extra money to spend,” Dalinghaus said. “The farmer won’t buy a new tractor, then the implement dealer doesn’t give bonuses to employees since he made no money on a sale, then the salesman has no money to buy a new truck, and it just keeps trickling down. Farming really affects everyone sooner or later.”

As for the input prices for this year, Ibendahl said he expects most input prices to hold steady, although there may be some small increases in fuel and fertilizers.

2017 Grain Outlook

K-State Research Extension Agriculture Economist Dan O’Brien says the price of grain has gone down over the past few years since the drought of 2012, and he said there is cause for concern in the future outlook.

“We are concerned that prices could be low again next fall, but the risk of a short crop is likely to give us some pricing opportunities through early July,” he said. “We do run the risk – here and abroad – of having very low prices again in late 2017.”

“I think right now the judicious idea would be to protect yourself from a repeat of low grain prices occurring again in the fall of 2017,” O’Brien said. “Based on history since 1990, there is a one-in-four possibility that we could have a short corn, wheat and/or soybean crop leading to the higher prices at the end of this year.”

Dalinghaus agrees that grain prices have been declining.

“Over the last five years, commodity prices are at the lower end of the scale,” Dalinghaus said. “In 2012, we had a drought and the demand for grain was at a record high, and so were the prices. Since then they have been on a steady decline.”

According to Ibendahl, this decline is cutting into the farmers’ profits.

“The effect of profitability on local farmers is a function of two things — the price of the grain produced (also the quantity of grain) and the cost of production,” he said. “This is cutting into the farmers’ profits.”

These profits also affect land values, as well as the overall economy for Kansas.

“Economic theory would say that profits are capitalized back into land prices,” Ibendahl said. “Thus when profits go up, land prices go up. The reverse is also true. The lower profitability the last couple of years has led to a decrease in land values.”

“Ag is certainly a big industry in Kansas so it does affect the state,” he said. “Less profits means less spending by farmers, which affects any business that does deals with agriculture. Also less profits means less tax dollars for the state.”

What’s the scoop on land values?

According to Randy Dickhut, senior vice president of real estate operations for Farmers National Company, in the past three years, agricultural landowners in many regions across the country have seen a decline in profits, which also pushed land values lower.

“This winter, questions abound as to the direction of commodity prices, interest rates, inflation, challenges in the world economy, weather and U.S. tax law,” Dickhut said. “Buyers of ag land are asking if it is an opportune time to make a purchase of a farm or ranch, while sellers are asking if the market dynamics are indicating that it is a good time to sell land. Depending on location, quality of land and other factors, our agents report seeing regions and local areas where land prices are stable to somewhat strengthening post-2016 harvest. Then there are other areas where land values have continued to decline.”

A key factor impacting land prices will be interest rates, Dickhut said. Grain and livestock prices affecting farm and ranch income also will influence land values.

Kansas land values have not changed much from mid-year 2016 to early 2017, reports Brock Thurman, vice president and area sales manager based out of Kiowa.

Top quality land is still holding the same values if in the right location,” he said.

Medium quality land has seen a slight decline of 5 percent, Thurman said, while poor quality land has been difficult to sell.

“It could be down 50 percent from the top when it’s in poor condition and not in a good location. Location is key,” he said.

Thurman said he doesn’t anticipate significant changes in land values for the first half of 2017 and possibly beyond.

“High quality land will remain stable most likely due to investor money coming back into the equation,” he said. “Medium quality land ought to remain steady for the same reason. Low quality land will remain soft.”

Nebraska land values for the first half of 2017 in Nebraska likely will remain relatively flat unless there is an uptick in grain and livestock commodity prices, said JD Maxson, assistant area sales manager for Farmers National Company in North Platte, Neb. Overall, the land market has softened due to weak grain and livestock commodity markets. But, Maxson anticipates high quality land in sought-after locations to continue to be in demand in the first half of the year.

“A farm with Class I and II soils, good access, water and a level to gently rolling topography has an will continue to get the attention of local neighboring farms and investors,” Maxson said. “Typically, this type of farm offers high yields and excellent productivity, which translates to bottom line profits and above average return-on-investment. In comparison, an average to medium quality farm with any tract needing improvements such as gravity irrigation to pivot, which is combination farm with Class III and above soils and may need cedar tree removal, is being discounted by as much as 25 to 30 percent.”