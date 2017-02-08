Memories 2.8.17

125 Years Ago

Friday, February 5, 1892

They hope to get into the new school house by week after next, and everybody, including the teachers, hopes so, too.

The cards are out for the golden wedding of Mr. and Mrs. Hiram Fulton which is to take place next Wednesday, they having been married in 1842. If two persons as young as Mr. and Mrs. Fulton can have a golden wedding, it ought to encourage the young people of to-day to go and do likewise. Of course some kinds of life do not naturally lend to golden weddings but there is another kind that does.

It looked pleasant to see the old flag floating again from the school houseflag staff this week. To what this revival of patriotism is owing we do not know, but there is a great difference in the impression made by the flag floating in the breeze and the monotonous lashing of the flagstaff by the rope to which the neighborhood has listened night and day for the past few months.

An example of practical Christianity was exhibited recently in the case of Frederick Douglass securing a position in the Agricultural Department for the daughter of his old master in slavery days. The lady was brought up in extreme luxury, but for the past ten years has experienced great privations. Who says the golden rule isn’t observed in these days.

100 Years Ago

Thursday, February 8, 1917

John Leuthold will hold a sale on Friday, February 16 that will probably run into more money than any sale held this season. There will be 220 head of cattle and hogs alone in the sale, and fifty head of ewes. Also fifteen head of horses. It is predicted that the sale will go far beyond the $10,000 mark.

Notice is hereby given that the name of the Sabetha Mutual Telephone Company will be changed to “The Sabetha Telephone Company.” this being the legal name for the company.

The severe cold of Thursday kept several at home from the meeting of the S. C. Embroidery club with Mrs. Frank Deaver Thursday afternoon. The faithful and courageous were well repaid by an especially enjoyable afternoon. Mrs. Deaver served ice cream, cake and coffee. The next meeting will be Thursday of next week with Mrs. Kohn Keim.

There was no school Friday afternoon, as the teachers went to Seneca to the association which was held Friday afternoon and all day Saturday. The principal speaker on the program was Mrs. Hattie Moore Mitchell, of Emporia, who gave four lectures.

The Sorosis club met with Mrs. Oscar Cave Thursday afternoon. Embroidery was the order of the day. The dates for next year’s meetings were to be given out, when Mrs. Court Parker sprang a great surprise on the Soroses. (Query to school teachers: Is Soroses plural of Sorosis?) Mr. Parker had typewritten all the dates of the club for the next year and the smiling face of Mary Ellen Parker formed the charming frontispiece to the booklet.

75 Years Ago

Wednesday, February 11, 1942

Joe Hundley, local mechanic, was seriously and painfully burned on both hands Monday when a can of gasoline he held in one hand exploded Hundley, with the assistance of Jobie Haines, was testing out a gasoline engine when a spark from the engine ignited the can of gasoline. Hundley smothered the flames on his hands by holding them between his legs, his clothing putting out the fire. Hundley said at his home Tuesday he expected to be laid up for some time.

Lt. Kahn Lortscher, who took his physical examination at Fort Leavenworth Saturday, has received orders to report for active duty at Camp Wolters, Texas, as soon as he receives an okay on his physical from the seventh corps area commander. Camp Wolters is an infantry training replacement.

Mrs. Coral Deaver who is at the head of the Red Cross work in Sabetha, reports the Red Cross workers in the county have recently completed 160 knitted garments. Bancroft has completed 23 garments, Centralia 16, Goff 22, Wetmore 10, Oneida 23, Corning 41, and Seneca, 100.

Local market today: Eggs . . . 26c, 24c, 22c. Cream . . . 34c, 31c. Hens . . . 17c, 15c, 12c. Cockerels . . . 11c, 8c. Wheat . . . $1.10. Oats . . . 47c. Corn, new yellow, No. 2 . . . . 72c.

50 Years Ago

Thursday, February 9, 1967

The Sabetha city commissioners appointed a new member to the Sabetha Airport Committee at the regular session Monday afternoon. Leo Kellenberger was appointed to fill the post formerly held by Fred Kissinger who has moved out of town.

The Sabetha Kayettes are having a Fashion Show on February 14th at one o’clock in the Sabetha High School gym. Clothes from White’s Family Store will be modeled by Susan Strahm, Dana Hartter, Rose Wenger, Jane Ogden, Marcia Early, Marsha Stapleton, Francine Stuckey, Cynthia Strahm, Ann M. Montgomery, Becky Flott, Ardith Kesler, and Candy Ragan.

Mr. and Mrs. George Hughes have returned from a two week vacation trip. They flew by jet plane stopping three days in Las Vegas, Nev., three days in San Francisco, California, and seven days in the Hawaiian Islands. Mr. and Mrs. Laurel Gephart met their plane in San Francisco. Mr. and Mrs. Gephart, Mr. and Mrs. Hughes spent one day in Carmel, California, one day they visited the Redwood Forest and one day visiting many special points of interest.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, January 29, 1992

The on again, off again battle on whether or not casino gambling will be allowed on Indian reservations in Kansas took a new twist Monday when U. S. Interior Secretary Manuel Lujan denied approval of the compact between Kickapoo tribe, and Gov. Joan Finney. Just Friday the Kickapoo tribe purchased a site south of Hiawatha for a reported $450,000 – $460,000 on which they propose to construct a $22 million dollar complex.

USD 441 Board of Education members addressed the issue of the alleged religious harassment in district schools after a local minister spoke at their Monday evening, Feb. 3 meeting. Rev. Bert Buurman said in his prepared statement that “there is a continuing violation of our children’s right to privacy and their right to be free from religious harassment and intimidation. This harassment is perpetrated not only by students, but also and worse, by teachers and coaches.” Buurman said parents of different denominations have approached him about the issue. He cited instances he has been told about concerning the alleged harassment.

Jaimie Hartter was named champion and Sally Grimm runner-up in the 13th annual spelling bee Friday evening, Jan. 31, at the Sabetha Middle School. Jaimie was the eighth grade champion and Sally the sixth grade champion. The winner was decided after several rounds between the two. After both misspelled “effervescence,” Jaimie correctly spelled “puny.” Both then were wrong in spelling “ragout.” Sally was up next but got the word “acquittal” wrong. Jaimie correctly spelled that word, then was correct in her spelling of “binocular” to win the championship.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, February 7, 2007

Just in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day early, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, will be a very sweet time in Sabetha. Chocolate will be all the talk as Playground Partners serve more than 50 different chocolate confections in the Sabetha Middle School commons area. Playground Partners spokesperson Maridel Wittmer said, “What a better way to say I love you than with chocolate.”

Black History Month is celebrated throughout the month of February. This year’s theme is “From Slavery to Freedom, Africans in the Americas.” The Parks Chapel AME Church in Sabetha hosted a Black History Program Sunday afternoon, Feb. 4, following the regular church service and a meal.

Eric Boltz and Kyle Kellenberger, seniors at Sabetha High School, were awarded the Kansas State University Leadership Scholarship during ceremonies, Jan. 22 at K-State.

The Sabetha USD No. 441 Board of Education met at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5. The School Board was presented with the 2007-08 district calendar for approval. Superintendent Dennis Stones said the major difference of this calendar is the replacement of a week-long spring break with two, four-day weekends.