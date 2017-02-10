Dale and Thelma Lance

Dale and Thelma Lance of Fairview recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Thelma McGeeney and Dale Lance were married in Topeka on Feb. 14, 1947. The couple had two children, Debbie and the late Larry. Larry and his wife Emily had one son and three grandchildren. Debbie and her husband Wally have a daughter and two grandchildren.

After returning to the area, Thelma was the Brown County Treasurer in Hiawatha from 1970 to 1991, when she retired. Dale was a banker at Farmers State Bank in Fairview from 1969 to 1990, when he retired. Since this time, they have spent the winters in Mesa, Ariz. Recently, they sold that home and are now living in Fairview full time.

Dale and Thelma live in Fairview at 110 W. First Street. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 186, Fairview, KS 66425.

The Sabetha Herald 2/15/2017