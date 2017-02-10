Emma Popkess named Kansas VFW Patriot’s Pen winner

Submitted by Patty Locher Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285

Kansas Department of the Veterans of Foreign Wars recently announced the 2016-17 Department (state) winner of the VFW’s annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest, which invites middle school students to submit an essay on the given theme for the year. This year’s theme was “The America I Believe In.”

The Department of Kansas first-place winner is Emma Popkess, a seventh-grade student at Sabetha Middle School, daughter of Matt and Janelle Popkess. Popkess’ essay was one of two forwarded to district level from Sabetha Memorial Post 7285. Her essay was selected as First District’s winner and was forwarded to Department level, where it subsequently was declared the winner.

Each post may forward one entry for every 15 entries or fraction thereof. Because Post 7285 received a total of 29 entries, the Post was entitled to forward two entries, Popkess’ and Jonathan Knapp’s essays, to Kansas VFW’s First District for district-level competition.

Below is Popkess’ winning essay.

The America I Believe In

By Emma M. Popkess

The America I Believe In is the greatest country in the world. As an American, I have many freedoms and opportunities that people in other countries will never experience. Our country has had many struggles and fought many battles to get to where we are today. We are a free country and we must protect our freedom.

The America I Believe In has active military personnel and veterans that have sacrificed everything to protect us. Several years ago for a class project, I interviewed a World War II veteran. It was an eye opening experience. During the interview, the veteran shared his personal experiences, struggles, and some of the horrors that he saw during the war. After the interview, I felt honored to have met him. His sacrifices and courage have helped shape this great country.

The America I Believe In gives me many freedoms which include freedom of speech, religion, and assembly. Our government and The Constitution protect my freedoms. The Declaration of Independence provides me with the unalienable rights of Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. In many countries, people do not have these same freedoms and rights. They live in fear.

The America I Believe In should be a respectful country. This means showing respect by not kneeling or sitting during our national anthem. Also, when we see military personnel or veterans, we need to thank them for their service. I am saddened when I hear of people being disrespectful to our national symbol of freedom, the American Flag. During the presentation of our flag, every American needs to stand at attention, place his hand over his heart, and show his love for this great country.

The America I Believe In is one of opportunity to be who you want to be and freedom to do what you want to do. Our nation is a strong nation because of great leaders and people who have sacrificed and given so much for us. The America that I Believe In is an incredible place to live and I am proud to be an American citizen. I will strive every day to make America proud of me. As Abraham Lincoln said, “I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live, so that his place, will be proud of him.”