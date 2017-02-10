Grains for Hope introduces ‘The Stocked Box’

Submitted by Michaela Krebs

Sabetha High School Grains for Hope has launched a new program created for students and teachers at SHS. This program is entitled “The Stocked Box” and is housed in the SHS library.

Each Tuesday and Thursday, “The Stocked Box” is open briefly before and after school. This room contains various toiletries as well as numerous other items. These products include but are not limited to shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes and laundry soaps.

Students and staff from SHS may enter the room during the designated hours and take the items that are needed. All products are completely free, and the process is entirely anonymous.

The goal of the program is to offer anyone access to items that they may have forgotten, yet of which they are still in need. For example, if a student forgot their soap for gym class, they are welcome to visit “The Stocked Box” to fulfill the necessary requirements.

Grains for Hope hosted a grand opening of “The Stocked Box” on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The event was attended by approximately 50 members of SHS, who expressed their excitement for the new program.

Grains for Hope looks forward to the success of “The Stocked Box” and hopes to expand their capabilities in the future.