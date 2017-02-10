Joe and Alice Sperfslage receive Windbreak Award

Submitted by Dana Schmelzle

A windbreak is one of those things that you don’t notice – until it isn’t there! Making sure their windbreak persists is one reason that Joe and Alice Sperfslage are this year’s Kansas Banker’s Association Nemaha County Windbreak Award winners.

Originally planted as protection from north winter winds for their livestock, the Sperfslages continue to reap protection from windbreak, noting that they can definitely tell the windbreak helps!

The windbreak is a “hybrid” of sorts, you might say! The single row of pines were purchased through the Kansas Forest Service Conservation Tree program. The Eastern red cedars were a tad more difficult to come by, having been dug as volunteers from the pasture and replanted in the windbreak. Definitely, a repurposing – for the better!

The planting started in the late 1980s. Alice watered the trees every third day the first year, soaking them regularly with a garden hose. As with any planting, some trees didn’t make it. Rather than allow the open spot, the Sperfslages instead tried to keep improving on the windbreak by adding trees back in.

It might have made things a little more uneven than they’d like, but the purpose of the windbreak didn’t change, and neither did their resolve to keep the windbreak growing. Pine Wilt disease added yet another hurdle to keeping the windbreak going. Eight large pine trees have been lost over time to the disease.

The windbreak is over 150 trees strong! Eighteen pine trees and 133 “dug from the pasture” Eastern red cedar trees combine with five oak trees to provide a windbreak that, despite challenges, has stood the test of time.

Not allowing a lost tree here and there discourage them (they’re easily replaced when a new volunteer pops up in the pasture), the Sperfslages used a persistent plan to provide a windbreak that they are still enjoying today!