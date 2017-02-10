Keslers receive Soil Conservation Award

Submitted by Dana Schmelzle

“I hate soil erosion.” A short, simple statement – with huge meaning! Plus, it’s one of the reasons that Jim and Kathy Kesler are one of this year’s Kansas Banker’s Association Nemaha County Soil Conservation Award recipients.

The emphasis of the Kesler operation is alfalfa, providing soils with almost constant cover. Their seven-year rotation includes five years of alfalfa, followed by a corn crop, then a wheat crop, before being seeded back to alfalfa. The challenge typically arises during seeding. Using no-till as much as possible, and vertical tillage when they have to do tillage at all, the Keslers work hard to retain cover and residue.

Even as they increase their corn/soybean acreage in the rotation, the Keslers have increased the use of cover crops. Rye, tillage radish, oats, cowpeas or wheat are used in front of soybeans. This year, they have rye, crimson clover, and hairy vetch before next year’s corn with hopes of nitrogen credits from the legumes.

To ensure appropriate nutrient use, they have been in a grid soil sampling program on all of their ground for 15 to 20 years. This has also allowed for variable rate application of lime, phosphorous, and potassium – and manure as well!

Conservation work has been ongoing during the last eight to nine years, starting with the replacement of waterways with tile terraces and pipe. Terraces have been expanded and other gradient terraces replaced with tile to help with erosion concerns while eliminating planting and harvest turn rows up and down the hills and helping with hay harvest as well.

One kind of unique feature in use by the Keslers is the installation of the concrete donuts over the tile outlets because they allow us to swath, rake, and bale right over the tile line inlets without pipes being in the way. It is a very good system for alfalfa production in their rolling terraced ground.

The result – water exiting the farm is slowed. Flooding downstream is reduced. Fertilizer and chemical runoff is slowed and silt stays on their farm instead of getting washed away. All done because the Keslers saw a need and sought to address it – regardless of cost share or other hindrances.

Other management practices, including crop rotation and cover crop implementation are just a few of the things the Keslers are doing to enhance soil conservation on their farm while increasing farmable acres and increasing the value of their farm.

The Keslers attend Northridge Church in Sabetha, enjoying time on mission trips to Haiti when they can.