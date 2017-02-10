Nemaha County Commission 2.6.2017

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Feb. 6, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans.

Stanley Schmitz was present to advise commissioners know that a bridge needs to be repaired along F Road in Clear Creek Township.

Commissioners voted to remove former County Treasurer Rose Wilhelm’s name from all county bank accounts and transfer the powers associated with this to current County Treasurer Janell Niehues effective Feb. 1.

County Attorney Brad Lippert discussed with commissioners consideration of hiring of an information technology person to serve Nemaha County.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that they are planning to hold the annual safety meeting in Nemaha County on Feb. 28. The department took the engine head of the paddle scraper somewhere to be looked at. Ronnebaum advised commissioners that the head is no longer usable.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that he is having problems with the intercom system in the jail and the dispatch office. He plans to advertise for new corrections officer positions in the near future.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans requested that transportation driver Don Strathman be changed from part-time to full-time status with the county. Commissioners agreed to this request effective Feb. 21.

David Elsbury with Kanza Mental Health and Guidance Center came before the board to review the center’s 2016 Annual Report with commissioners.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the end of January.

Commissioners approved the payment of the Kansas County Commissioners Association 2017 membership dues at a cost of $485.

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the Jan.30 meeting.

Chairman Burdiek signed add/abate orders as presented.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held on Monday, Feb. 13. Minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.