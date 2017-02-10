Victoria McGinnis qualifies for state STAR Events

Submitted by Adrienne Koehler

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, District E-West FCCLA STAR events were judged, which determined if they would qualify for state competition. STAR events stands for Students Taking Action with Recognition. This event was held in Holton.

One STAR event from Sabetha High School — Victoria McGinnis — competed, with her children’s book. The book included number, color and shape matching games and other learning techniques. The category she competed in was Focus on Children in the Senior division. McGinnis placed first with a silver rating and now has qualified to go to State.

The other FCCLA members who attended were Adrienne Koehler, Anna Cochenour, Ashlynn Hoesing, Addie Huning and Angel Hadachek, along with the FCCLA adviser, Pamela Walker. Koehler and Cochenour were district voting delegates who judged the candidates running for district office. Hoesing, Hadachek and Walker were judging the STAR events. Huning was a door monitor who helped direct participants to which room they needed to be. Everyone said that they had an awesome time and hope that McGinnis does great at State.