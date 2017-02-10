Wetmore celebrates State Track champions

Submitted by Marlin Weyer

On Jan. 6, Wetmore Academic Center dedicated State Championship Banners.

Honored were Becky Bradley Lackey (1973), Mike Bradley (1978 and 1979), Jareb Stallbaumer (2007) and Dana Kramer (2011).

Lackey was the 1973 440-yard dash State Champion.

Bradley was the 1978 440-yard dash State Champion; 1979 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dash State Champion. Bradley also won the indoor 400-meter dash and went on to compete at Kansas State University, where he set the Big 8 all-time conference record and set seven different school records. He is a member of the Kansas State track and cross country Hall of Fame.

In 1983, he won a gold medal in the 4×400-meter relay at the Pan American Games in Caracas, Venezuela, South America. As a senior in 1984, Bradley ran the fastest time in the world at the Big 8 Championships in the 600-meter run. Despite an injury, he ran in the 1984 Olympic Trials.

Stallbaumer was the 2007 long jump and triple jump State Champion. Stallbaumer went on to compete at KSU, where he received numerous athletic and academic honors.

Kramer was the 2011 long jump State Champion.