Buffer Award is given to Henry family

Submitted by Dana Schmelzle

A strong belief in stewardship is a hallmark of many farmers. Nemaha County Conservation District Buffer Award recipients William and Charity Henry believe strongly in it as well. Their multi-faceted work hits on not only buffers, but the conservation of resources in general.

As we look to feed a population that continues to increase, many wonder why someone would plant farmable ground to buffers! The Henrys see it differently, understanding the value that buffers can have to maintain the property they feel blessed to have the opportunity to farm. That blessing is one they take seriously and their belief that they have been called to be good stewards guides their conservation efforts.

The buffer was originally planted by David and Donna Nordhus, Charity’s parents. Under the watchful maintenance of Will and Charity, the buffer provides not only soil conservation and water quality benefits, but a wildlife benefit as well. The native grasses provide a nice ecological balance to the farm ground while encouraging the family’s love of hunting as well. Minor maintenance is done yearly to remove volunteer cedar trees and undesirable weeds.

The buffers aren’t only for the benefit of the Henrys, either. The strips reduce soil erosion on their farm that could be a hindrance to water quality on streams and rivers to which their farm drains. Keeping soil on their farm keeps fertilizer and chemicals there as well, improving water quality for everyone.

Buffers aren’t the only stewardship practice at work on the farm. No-till is used on their corn/soybean rotation. Terraces are regularly maintained and almost 900 feet of tile drain was installed just this fall. Even buffer maintenance isn’t just for buffers! Some of the volunteer cedar trees have been transplanted to rebuild the windbreaks around the homestead.

The family belongs to St. Mary’s Church in St. Benedict, where Will is currently a parish council member. Their children attend St. Peter and Paul school in Seneca, where Charity is a member of the school council and a volunteer teacher in the Catechesis of the Good Shepard program.

Knowing that God has provided abundantly for them and that they are called to be good stewards, the Henrys know that conservation work is a basic part of that. The buffers they maintain are a big part of their conservation work, and one they’ll be able to continue to enjoy as it provides conservation and enjoyment for them well in to the future.

Editor’s Note: William Henry is employed by Extru-Tech in Sabetha.