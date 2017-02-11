Helen Levret Sourk receives Grassland Award

Submitted by Dana Schmelzle

Just about anyone who grows up around agriculture has been exposed to conservation stewardship. It’s one of those things that farmers are known for!

For Helen Levret Sourk, 2016 Nemaha County Conservation District Grassland Award winner, the opportunity to put her stewardship skills to work didn’t come until later, but they all tied back to what she’d learned as a youth.

Conservation practices and stewardship of the land were a constant part of her upbringing as a young Nemaha County farm girl. After high school, she left home to get a teaching degree, eventually teaching school for 32 years before retiring in 2013. Retirement, however, allowed her to return her attention to the farm she grew up on – and her never wavering belief in the importance of the stewardship of the land.

Now, family collaboration has evolved into the development of a long-range and open-ended conservation plan for the quarter-section of farm ground her parents purchased in 1955.

The first stage has truly been a true hands-on family endeavor! It has included clearing overgrown and invasive native tree species to allow for increased grass production. The farm is home to a stretch of Muddy Creek, and the enhanced forage production plays a part in helping to protect water quality as well.

The efforts also have included work to rejuvenate the native and seasonal grassland pasture by use of recommended best management practices. Those practices have helped extend the grazing season with the addition of innovative cover crop forages. An NRCS EQIP contract has helped spur the work along by assisting with fencing along the creek.

The fencing helps keep the cows from eroding and contaminating the creek. It has also helped establish a new and larger pond to meet the water needs of their cowherd. All the while, the stewardship she learned as a young girl growing up on the farm is yet again being passed along to yet another generation!