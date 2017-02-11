Jay Grapplers earn split in double dual

The Sabetha High School Bluejay wrestling squad traveled to Marysville on Thursday, Feb. 9, to compete against the ACCHS Tigers and the Marysville Bulldogs. This was the Jays final dual action before the Big Seven League Wrestling Tournament and the upcoming Regional Tournament.

The Jays defeated the Tigers in the first dual by a 48-21 margin and fell to the Bulldogs in the second dual, 10-58.

The Jays were led by senior 126-pound Seth Harrell, who pinned Karl Scholz of ACCHS and decisioned Ethan Crownover of Marysville, 8-0.