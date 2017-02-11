breaking news New

Jay Grapplers earn split in double dual

Sabetha High School freshman 120-pound Braden Mitchell controls the arm of his ACCHS opponent during the first period of their bout during action Thursday, February 9, at Marysville.
Sabetha High School freshman 182-pound Carson Ukele pins his Marysville opponent during action Thursday, February 9, at Marysville.

The Sabetha High School Bluejay wrestling squad traveled to Marysville on Thursday, Feb. 9, to compete against the ACCHS Tigers and the Marysville Bulldogs. This was the Jays final dual action before the Big Seven League Wrestling Tournament and the upcoming Regional Tournament.

The Jays defeated the Tigers in the first dual by a 48-21 margin and fell to the Bulldogs in the second dual, 10-58.

The Jays were led by senior 126-pound Seth Harrell, who pinned Karl Scholz of ACCHS and decisioned Ethan Crownover of Marysville, 8-0.

ACCHS

  

Marysville

Weight Class

Name

Opponent

Win/Lose

Score

Weight Class

Name

Opponent

Win/Lose

Score

106

Open

Hager

L

Forfeit

106

Open

Snellings

L

Forfeit

113

Open

Open

113

Open

Bockin

L

Forfeit

120

Mitchell

C. Scholtz

L

Fall

120

Mitchell

Crome

L

Fall

126

Harrell

K. Scholtz

W

Fall

126

Harrell

Crownove

W

8-0

132

T. Meyer

Open

W

Forfeit

132

T. Meyer

Detimore

L

Fall

138

Halls

Ostertag

L

Fall

138

Halls

Capp

L

Fall

145

B. Brownlee

Open

W

Forfeit

145

B. Brownlee

Roever

L

5-1

152

K. Brownlee

Smith

W

Fall

152

K. Brownlee

Slupianik

L

6-0

160

Oehm

Open

W

Forfeit

160

Oehm

Champou

L

Fall

170

Open

Open

170

Open

Mintzmey

L

Forfeit

182

C. Rokey

Open

W

Forfeit

182

C. Rokey

Stryker

L

9-2

195

C. Ukele

Open

W

Forfeit

195

C. Ukele

Ackerman

L

Fall

220

P.Strahm

Hanshaw

L

5-4

220

P. Strahm

Dwerlecot

W

Fall

285

E. Strahm

Open

W

Forfeit

285

E. Strahm

Mooradian

L

3-2

