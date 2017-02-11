Kindness Letter: Kara Georg & Family

Sabetha Family Practice

Dear Editor,

In thinking about the Sabetha Community, and those who continually show kindness to myself and my family, I quickly thought of Nurse Tiffany Baumgartner LPN and Dr. Longabaugh D.O. at Sabetha Family Practice.

With two children under the weather this week with common cold/flu, it is so nice to have two people to contact and ask advice. They get back to you quickly, always try to get you in the clinic if need be, and take great care of you. With each visit and phone call, they are so friendly, considerate, approachable, knowledgeable, professional and caring. They have guided us through the birth of our two children with the special care and attention you look for at such an important time.

I am extremely appreciative and thankful for nurses and doctors everywhere, but especially thankful for this extremely kind health-care pair in our Sabetha community!

Kara Georg and Family

Sabetha