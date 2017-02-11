Snyders of Morrill receive Banker’s Award for Soil Conservation

Submitted by Lana Tollefson

Kurt and Jayne Snyder of Morrill are recipients of the 2016 Brown County Banker’s Award for Soil Conservation.

Kurt and Jayne Snyder moved home and began helping with the farming after the sudden passing of Jayne’s father in 1984. As with many multi-generational farm families, they have seen their share of good years and not-so-good years, but through it all, they remain steadfast and committed to preserving their land for the generations to come.

The Snyders purchased their first quarter in 1997. Since that time, they have acquired — and now farm — approximately 900 acres in the northwest corner of Brown County.

Kurt is a Mechanical Engineer and has worked for Extru-Tech for the last 20 years. Jayne enjoys walking in her father’s footsteps by adhering closely to his examples of positive stewardship of the land. She and Kurt believe in the use of tile outlet terraces and contour farming.

When asked, “What has led you to seek conservation improvements?” the response was simple, “We like our dirt!”

By implementing these practices, as well as utilizing a global positioning system for planting and chemical application, they have realized a vast reduction in the washing out and ditching of their fields and an improved overall crop production with minimal waste.

Kurt and Jayne have three sons — Jarod, Logan and Jesse — who are all grown with families of their own. They have been blessed with four grandchildren and three more on the way. Thus making it even more important to protect their family’s investment for the current and future generations.

Kurt and Jayne truly enjoy working together and make a great team. They rely on each other to care for the farm and the blessings that they have been given.