Timberview Farms receive Water Quality Award

John and Betsy Strahm of Timberview Farms receive the Nemaha County Conservation District Water Quality Award. Pictured are John and Betsy and their children. Curtis and Ellen Strahm of Timberview Farms receive the Nemaha County Conservation District Water Quality Award. Clint and Kristi Strahm of Timberview Farms receive the Nemaha County Conservation District Water Quality Award. Pictured are Clint and Kristi and their children.

Submitted by Dana Schmelzle

An often overlooked aspect of operating a dairy farm is the manure management that goes along with it. Kansas Banker’s Association Nemaha County Water Quality Award winner Timberview Farms definitely understands it.

In fact, co-owner Clint Strahm would say that the dairy farm has “come a long way” when it comes to nutrient management and appreciating the benefits of a well-managed manure management system.

The farm’s multi-faceted approach to manure management is impressive. Because they understood the value of a manure storage system that would allow them to apply nutrients in a timely manner, they worked with NRCS and private contractors through the EQIP program to come up with solutions that worked on their farm. One project included a transfer line and hose that allowed them to remove liquid from the manure pit for application to crop land.

A traveling gun has been used, as has custom application using a drag hose. Manure is applied to a crop rotation of a silage crop, then to rye (also chopped) and back to silage before alfalfa is worked in to the rotation. The intensive rotation combined with high nutrient need crops allows them to get the best use of their manure resource. Their nutrient management plan helps them balance crop need and manure supply. Excess stored manure can also be sold.

Buffer strips and cover crops are a second facet of the manure management program, with both offering manure application outlets. As corn silage is harvested, Timberview Farms follows closely with a three-way cover crop mix of fall oats, turnips and rye. The cover crop is then grazed, either by the dairy herd or stocker cattle on the farm.

As farms expand, herds grow, and crop rotations intensify, a dairy’s manure management program becomes all the more important. Work at Timberview Farms to install manure management equipment and structures aids both in nutrient storage and more timely application – as well as a huge water quality benefit!

Clint and his wife Kristi are parents to six children. They operate Timberview Farms in partnership with his parents Curtis and Ellen, as well as his brother John and wife Betsy and their four children.