Tyler-Roberts family earns Banker’s Award for Soil Conservation

Submitted by Lana Tollefson

The Susan G. Roberts Trust earned the 2016 Banker’s Award for Soil Conservation. The Tyler-Roberts family is from Sabetha.

John Spaulding Tyler staked a squatter’s claim to 160 acres of a small piece of Brown County along the Delaware River in 1856. This claim took place one year after Brown County was officially established as a county.

At that time, Kansas was only a territory and would not become a state until five years later in 1861. The Homestead Act of 1862 would give John S. Tyler permanent ownership of his claim. The deed to the land was signed by none other than President Abraham Lincoln and has been in the Tyler family ever since.

For more than 160 years, generations of the Tyler family have been caring for their homestead. There have been many notable changes in farming practices over time.

The Tyler family has always worked diligently to keep up with the changes by utilizing the most up-to-date methods of farming and conservation practices.

In 2015, Susan and Albert Roberts began some major conservation improvements to their land located at Section 9, Township 3, Range 15.

They had a qualifying application for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) through the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Susan and Albert have worked closely with NRCS to install tile terraces, gradient terraces, sediment basins and tile outlets to improve their drainage issues and reduce soil loss.

Prior to these recent improvements, Susan and Albert, along with their nephew/operator Jeff Tyler and his wife Wilma, worked very hard at maintaining the old terraces and waterways.

Preserving their family’s heritage for future generations is very important to the Tyler-Roberts family. They work with dedication and passion to ensure its successful passing to the next generations.