Kindness Letter: Regina Klein

Reader appreciates elderly services Sabetha offers

Dear Editor,

I enjoyed your piece on Kindness in the last issue of your paper. I am a fairly recent resident of Sabetha (August 2015), and have been so pleased with all the kindness of the people I have met here.

One of your shining lights for me has been the Cardiac Rehab Department of the Sabetha Hospital and its nurses, Diane, Jenny and Barbara. In May, on the advice of my doctor, I began attending exercise sessions there. The encouragement, caring and knowledge of these three have made it easy for me to persevere, to the point where in ten short months I no longer need any assistance to get around, no walker, no cane, no helpful arm. Hurray! In addition, I have met some really nice people there, and out sessions seem to me more like a gathering of good friends rather than a doctor-mandated program. I know I would not have been so dedicated without the help of those three nurses, as well as the friends I have met there.

Another shining light for me has been the Nemaha Transit and its driver, Allen. I cannot drive, and the availability of this service has made me independent, and the freedom of going anywhere in town, at almost any time is great! I can go get coffee, go to the Post Office, your great library, or to see my family, with only a phone call and a dollar. Allen is so helpful and pleasant, and makes me feel like an honored guest rather than a customer!

I am so glad I moved to Sabetha and am so grateful for all your services that make it so much easier for the elderly here. Thanks, Sabetha, Thanks!

Regina Klein

Sabetha