You go with Bernard, Part II

Bernard loaded our gear up into the Toyota, and we pulled out of the airport and headed down the road to the lodge. It was going to be a three-hour drive.

I was beat! We had just flown through the night for 14 hours, and I don’t sleep on airliners. I wish I could, but it just doesn’t happen for me. As badly as I needed a couple of hours of sleep, I was not about to fall asleep on the drive. The scenery was incredible as soon as we pulled out of the airport!

The natives of New Zealand refer to this area as the “Southern Swiss Alps,” and I now understood why. We were actually hunting in what would be New Zealand’s wintertime even though it was late July. Bernard and I immediately struck up a conversation.

I found out that Bernard is a mechanical engineer by trade. He had just finished a six year commitment in New Zealand’s army and was doing some guiding for Mark Harrison. He had guided for him over the years, but this was his last stint. I would be his last client.

He was moving to Idaho to start up his own company manufacturing firearm suppressors. He had just obtained his work visa and would be moving in September to set up the plant and ready it for the manufacturing process.

As Bernard talked about his future company and the design of his suppressors, I could tell he was definitely an engineer. He was very passionate about his future venture and it was obvious he had the knowledge to make it happen. He also said that he was interested in building custom rifles. I locked that bit of information away in the back of my brain.

The drive to the lodge was spectacular. My head was on a swivel the whole time. I don’t know if I have ever seen more beautiful country in my life. It reminded me a lot of northern Montana around Glacier National Park.

Bernard laid out the plans for the next day. We would rise early, and after a hearty breakfast we would proceed up the canyon to the shooting range to see if any of us knew how to pull a trigger. That evening, we had a great meal and I was out like a light right after dinner.

We rose the next morning, ate breakfast, loaded up our gear, and headed up the canyon to begin the adventure. We drove for about half an hour up the highway and then turned up a gravel road and up into the mountains. It was a gorgeous day with the temperature around 30 degrees.

We drove for another half hour and arrived at the shooting range. We all unloaded and checked out the range. I looked downrange at the first steel plate target. I quickly noted that there were no targets set at 100 yards like most shooting ranges. The target I was looking at had to be a shade over 200 yards.

I asked Bernard how far we would be sighting in at, and he told me that we would be sighting in at 250 yards. All of us looked at each other and kind of raised our eyebrows a little bit. I then asked Bernard just how far most of our shots would be. He told us that a lot of our opportunities would be around 300 yards or more. At 300 yards, the margin for error is not much, I thought to myself.

The rifle I would be shooting was Mark’s personal favorite. It was a custom made .257 Weatherby built on a Remington 700 action with a Christensen Arms barrel. The trigger was set to break at 2.5 pounds. It was topped off with a Nightforce NXS 5.5-22 X 50 scope with MOAR reticle.

I felt like I had sniper’s rifle in my hands. It was light and felt good in my hands. The only drawback to the rifle was that it had a muzzle brake on the end of the barrel. I hate muzzle brakes! The noise of the shot will deafen you if you do not have ear protection on. I put on my ear protection, sat down on the bench and peered through the scope at the target at 250 yards.

“Just hold right on the dot in the center,” Bernard instructed.

I put the crosshairs in the center of the one inch dot and squeezed the trigger. The trigger broke smoothly and crisply without any effort. The rifle literally had no recoil at all and I put the shot right in the center! All I could do was smile. One shot, and I had fallen in love!

“Now do the same at the next target up the range,” Bernard said. “Hit that plate at 400 yards and put it right in the center.”

I did not think there was any way I could hit that one inch dot at that range! I laid the rifle on the sand bags and once again peered through the scope. The whole time I was thinking to myself that I hope I do not have to shoot at any animals at that kind of range. I was not very confident in my ability. I gently squeezed the trigger, and once again the rifle jumped in my hands.