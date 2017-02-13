breaking news New

4-H Club: Woodlawn Meadowlarks

Isabelle walker cracks eggs like a pro.
Charlie Bestwick shows his progress on his toolbox.

Submitted by Isabelle Walker, Club Reporter

The February meeting of the Woodlawn Meadowlarks was held Sunday, Feb. 12. Kayla Devore called the meeting to order. Isabelle Walker led the club in the flag salute and pledge. Gwendolyn Walker led the club in singing “Mail Myself to You” and showed some fun actions that went with the song. The roll call was “Name a President.”

Charlie Bestwick brought a tool box he was making and talked about woodworking. I. Walker demonstrated how to crack an egg with one hand. The club played fruit salad for recreation and practiced their skit for 4-H Club Day.

