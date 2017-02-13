Donors urgently needed to increase Red Cross blood supply

Submitted by Samantha Pollard

The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment to give this winter so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.

Michael Harper knows how critical it is to have a readily available blood supply.

“I used over 300 units of blood when I was younger after an auto accident. Blood donations helped save my life,” he said. “Now, I would like to donate as much or more than I have received.”

Local upcoming blood donation opportunities will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Community Building, 1500 Community Drive in Seneca; and from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Community Building/Legion Hall, 207 Fifth Street in Axtell.

Blood donations are urgently needed now and throughout the winter to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients in need. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

All those who come to donate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 26, are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email for making blood and platelet donation a priority this winter.

How to help

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.