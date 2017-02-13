Grazing cover crops

Anna Baker, Soil Conservationist with Natural Resources Conservation Services

Cover Crops. They seem to be the buzzword these days. We’re all familiar with the fact that cover crops are beneficial to the soil by improving the soil health, which has been on the decline due to tillage and month after month of zero active plant activity. Speaking of activity, there’s lots of activity going on beneath our feet as we walk across the soil, but many times it’s hard to justify the cost of implementing those cover crops when you can’t see it in dollars and cents right away. That’s where grazing those cover crops comes in. This can be a way for producers to recover some of the cost of implementing cover crops.

Cover crops can provide opportunities to extend the grazing season. There are some things to consider when planting cover crops for forage. Two factors to focus on would be biomass and timing of grazing. Planting date is important because it can determine how much time you have to plant that cover, get it established, and still have time to graze it. The best time to plant a cover crop would be the day the combine drives off the field because that’s when you have the most soil moisture, a longer growing season, and the most favorable soil temperature.

Obviously, this can be difficult and it depends on your farming operation if this will work for you or not. For corn or soybeans, it can be a little more difficult to establish fall forage right after harvest. However, if you plant wheat or chop corn, this allows for a broader window to establish cool and warm season cover crops for forage.

Typically, cool season species planted after the first of August will yield more biomass than warm season species. Warm season species planted prior to the first of August can be good, high-quality forage as long as they are grazed early enough, such as within August through September. If you will be grazing in October or November, cool seasons are probably a better option for high quality forage.

There are many different species that can provide supplemental grazing. It’s important that the four crop types are represented which are cool season grasses and broadleaf plants and warm season grasses and broadleaf plants. This not only gives a variety of plants for the cattle to graze, but also provides great benefits to soil health. Having diversity also helps because the different species will be actively growing at different times which will provide a steady forage throughout the grazing period.

By integrating crop and livestock systems, you reduce the risk of raising a single commodity, increase water infiltration, resist soil erosion, and build soil organic carbon. Also, manure from livestock increases within-farm nutrient cycling. Planning is very important if you decided to integrate livestock and cropping systems. Each system is different, so you must decide what works best for your operation.

If you have questions or would like to discuss implementing cover crops into your cropping system, please stop by the USDA-NRCS office at 411 North Street, Seneca, KS, or call us at 785-336-2186.