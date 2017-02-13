Jay wrestlers take third in League Tournament

The Sabetha High School Bluejay wrestling squad traveled to ACCHS to compete in the 2017 Big Seven League Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Jays crowned two league champions — sophomore 152-pound Kamden Brownlee and sophomore 182-pound Cauy Rokey.

“This was a great day for the team and for me personally, because I beat two wrestlers today that I had lost to earlier in the year,” Brownlee said. “I feel as good right now as I have all year. This was my first championship that I have ever won since I have been wrestling in high school, so I am pretty excited right now!”

“I am feeling really good about my wrestling right now,” Rokey said. “I am taking more shots like the one I did today in the finals. There has been a lot of work that has gone into this, and now we are heading to regionals next weekend and I am anxious and excited to get to it.”

The Jays placed eight wrestlers in the tournament on their way to the third place finish, despite missing senior 126-pound Seth Harrell for the day.

Capturing silvers were sophomore 285-pound Elliot Strathm, junior 170-pound Tanner Ukele and senior 195-pound Brendan Rokey. Earning third was junior 160-pound Cole Oehm. Taking fourth were senior 138-pound Corbin Halls and junior 145-pound Brandon Brownlee.

“Today was a fun day for us and we wrestled well,” said Assistant Head Coach Kyle Allen. “This tournament was a tune-up for next week’s regional action. I am excited for the kids and can’t wait to get to it. These kids have put a lot of work into this so far.”

The tournament team title was captured by Holton with 158 points. Other team scores were as follows: Riverside, 124 points; Sabetha, 116; Perry Lecompton, 116; Royal Valley, 84; ACCHS, 74; Jeff West, 40; and Hiawatha, 18.

The Jays will travel to Wabaunsee on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, to compete in the 2017 Regional Wrestling Tournament. Action begins at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The top four placers in each weight class in this tournament will advance to the state tournament held in Hays on Feb. 24 and 25.