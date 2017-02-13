Kindness Letter: Lucylle Cannon

Melvin Harold and Raymond Thieme are kind citizens

Dear Editor,

Melvin Harold will be 97 years old on April 3, he has done so many good deeds to help me out since I lost my husband Bud seven years ago.

When I was still in my house, he helped me with my mower and weed eater so I could take care of my yard, he repaired many things that I couldn’t fix, stripped furniture for me, made two barn sets for my twin great grandsons. He works in his shop nearly every afternoon. He plays bridge with our two table club and is pretty sharp.

He does kind deeds for others also and expects no pay. God’s blessings be with him.

Raymond (Ray) Thieme of Sabetha is a kind and helpful person. He has helped me out a lot, especially on my Cap Tel phone, which prints out the message and I can read it on a screen due to my hearing. He also took me to Sabetha Clinic and Hospital when I was having all my heart problems in 2015. My family doesn’t live close by.

Raymond also helps many other people. God Bless him.

Lucylle Cannon

Sabetha