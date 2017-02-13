Kindness: Marcey Baumgartner

Dear Editor,

To our family, she is known as Miss Marcey. I met her over eight years ago, and we were neighbors… though she introduced herself at the grocery store one day (and I am sure many know Marcey Baumgartner at Country Mart!).

Somehow those small conversations at the grocery store turned into a friendship. She has watched our girls, so my husband and I could have an anniversary or Valentine’s date… accepting no pay, of course. She generously gives sweet gifts to our girls. But what I love the most is her genuine care… the way she asks how you are and really listens. She would be the first to say this is no big deal and that she does not deserve any type of recognition.

But simply said, her conversation over eight years ago made me feel welcome when I was new to Sabetha. She showed me once again that there are kind and good people everywhere.

Julinne Moore

Sabetha