Let kindness be your legacy

Sabetha Elementary students are learning reading, writing and arithmetic. But maybe even more important – they are learning about kindness.

With the help of the Neighbor-2-Neighbor organization, SES students tangibly experienced an act of kindness by raising money to help build a shelter for Pat [Rodecap], their beloved crossing guard.

This week it continues as SES embarks on “The Great Kindness Challenge.”

Yes, it is important to teach kindness. There was a time when schools were too busy testing to teach “soft skills,” such as kindness, work ethic, conflict resolution, teamwork and collaboration. Thankfully, today this is changing.

In our community, there are many ways to carry out acts of kindness. There are many who do this on a regular basis. Many kind people work at the local food pantry, volunteer as firemen, coach youth sports teams, serve as a 4-H or scout leaders or attend to families as hospice volunteers.

These people and others who volunteer, donate to causes or even just share a smile have experienced the results of being kind.

Join SES in the Kindness Challenge by allowing Greater Sabetha Community Foundation to work with you to make a lasting difference in your community to create your kindness legacy.

Establishing a Donor Advised Fund (DAF) will allow you to make charitable contributions, receive an immediate tax benefit and then make transfers from the fund to your favorite charities later.

A DAF is simple and flexible and allows anyone to be kind to our community through philanthropic giving.

More information about Greater Sabetha Community Foundation can be found on the website at www.sabethafoundation.org, by emailing info@sabethafoundation.org or by calling 785-285-1765.