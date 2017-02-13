Quail 101

Submitted by Holly Shutt, Kansas Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Senior Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist

I saw a covey of quail in every field I combined this fall! I have seen more quail than I have seen in the last 40 years! I got myself a bird dog again! These are some of the things that I have heard numerous times over the last few months.

The Kansas quail population is on the rise. The weather has been conducive to helping with the recovery. However, now that hunting season is over – I hope you were able to enjoy it a bit. If you aren’t in a hurry to chase them, I hope you were still able to enjoy the charismatic bird.

Nonetheless, let’s not forget about these small birds (adults weighing 5 to 8 ounces) as we move into spring and summer. That is the time of year that can be the most important time for them. From the spring to fall, quail have the capability of increasing population abundance by 160 percent. With that being said, the most important thing is to make sure they have a place to nest with adequate nesting habitat. The hen will start selecting a nest site in April. Nests are typically built 50 feet from an edge of some sort. Hens are looking for an area with dispersed clumps of native grass, forbs, with shrubs distributed around.

Once the nest is completed a hen will lay a clutch that averages 14 eggs, but can be as many 20. Incubation last for 23 days. Research has shown that roughly 50 percent of nests will actually produce chicks. That is why it is important to have quality nesting habitat around from the start of nest selection all the way through September. Hens have been known to nest up to three times. When the chicks hatch, they are about the size of a bumble bee. At six weeks of age, they are able to fly, and are considered full grown at 16 weeks of age.

Studies have also shown that only about 50 percent of the chicks hatched will survive until winter. It is important to know that hunted or non-hunted coveys of quail will suffer the same mortality rate. It is important to make sure they have good quality brood habitat. Brood habitat essentially is making sure they have places to be able to find small soft bodied bugs to feed on. This is really important for the first six weeks of the chick’s life.

The more diversity of flowers and different colors in the brooding area is great. This will ensure that the area will be good for second and third nest attempts so it should attract bugs all spring, summer, and into fall. We want to have a variety of flowers blooming from April through October. Brood habitat needs to consist of broadleaf plants that can protect the adult quail along with the chicks from above, while allowing them to move freely on the ground surface. In bugging and brooding habitat it is important to not have a thick thatch layer so that the chicks are able to pick bugs off the ground.

From the feeding standpoint, there are two times of day that quail feed. One in the morning, daylight lasting for a few hours, and mid-afternoon until they go to roost. Quail get the majority of their food 8 inches above the ground surface or less. Quail don’t have large feet so scratching to find food isn’t very conducive. To help quail make it through the winter it is important to have high energy producing seeds next to protective cover.

Quail roost from sunset to sunrise. This is the only activity in which dense overhead cover is not needed. Quail will roost on either bare soil or vegetation. Roost sites are located on south facing slopes where the afternoon sun has warmed the ground. New research is showing that quail often like to roost in open field with medium to tall cover. Researchers are thinking that quail are trying to protect themselves from overhead predators or predators that are walking the woody draws.

Other research has shown that a quail’s initial instinct from an avian predator is to freeze. Their cryptic camouflage makes them hard to pick out, unless of course they are on snow covered ground. Quail are more likely to run from a predator or even a noisy hunter before they fly. They really only want to fly if they know the danger is imminent and there is good escape cover (shrubby areas) nearby. Covey headquarters are very important for quail. Covey’s usually do not utilize the same covey headquarter space. They utilize these areas during times when birds are loafing and are used for dusting areas as well. It is shown that quail don’t often venture farther than 70 feet from shrubby area.

After reading the above information, it is important to assess your own land. See where you may have some short coming and start connecting the dots to help the quail in your area thrive. It is important to think about habitat around your area and see where you can help. However, one farm as I am sure many of you know, can have more than one covey of quail. The key to increasing bird numbers is habitat!