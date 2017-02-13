Teacher shortage

This past year USD No. 113 experienced teacher shortage firsthand. We were forced to fill more than one teaching positions with substitute teachers or with instructors teaching outside of their content area.

Some of the teacher education programs are very specialized. Industrial technology is an example. Between Kansas and Nebraska, there are four colleges that offer this as a degree.

In communicating with a professor who oversees student teachers for a Nebraska program, he responded to my inquiry, “…you are correct, can’t get anybody interested in going to Kansas, I guess your state is having some financial challenges for education and that makes it hard to recruit. Let’s stay in touch and see if we can’t get some folks to at least take a look at your opportunity.”

One of the realities is that the teacher shortage is going to continue. It is becoming more and more difficult for schools to compete with compensation packages from the private sector and for Kansas schools to compete with neighboring states.

In the past few years, public education in Kansas has been losing more and more ground by not keeping up with inflation.

In recent years, teachers are making less because of increased out-of-pocket costs for health insurance.

Part of the proposed state budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 18 and FY 19 comes from the suggestion from the 2016 Alvarez and Marsal Efficiency Study.

This study proposed that the state could save 80 million a year by requiring teachers to be a part of a statewide insurance plan as opposed to the current practice. This is an important fiscal part of the proposed FY 18 and FY 19 state budgets.

The Kansas Legislative Post Audit (LPA) recently finalized a more in depth study on this issue.

Their finding is that this change could result in 38 million in savings. Any additional savings would be the result of requiring educators to pay additional premiums or to receive an inferior insurance package, or both! This is called “cost shifting,” according to the LPA. This savings would come as a cut to teachers’ income.

Adding to the challenges of recruiting young adults to education, is the perception that teaching is not as respected of a career as it once was.

In Kansas, that perception has increased within the past couple of years. Contributing to this perception is the continued talk about reductions to educational funding. One recent proposal (Senate Bill 27) suggests reducing school districts by 5 percent for this current year.

For USD No. 113, this would mean a loss of $307,319. The proposal indicates that those fiscally responsible districts with savings, could spend their savings to finish out the year.

Our future and our society depends on having good educators. Let’s make sure we are able to support and encourage our young people to choose education as a career. In order to do this, we will have to make financing education a priority.