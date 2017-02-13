breaking news New

Teams win first in Baileyville Benefit Tournament

The Baileyville Benefit Tournament was held January 28 and 29 at Nemaha Valley High School in Seneca. The event raised money for four individuals in need. Members of the winning men’s team are Cody Frazee, James Shaughnessy, Craig Boswell, John Feldkamp, Eddie Smith, Elijah Smith, Zach Nelson, Mark Riordan, Trent McGee and Morgan Davis. They represent the towns of Summerfield, Bern, Blue Rapids, Onaga, Manhattan, Wakefield, Meade and Solomon.
The Baileyville Benefit Tournament was held January 28 and 29 at Nemaha Valley High School in Seneca. The event raised money for four individuals in need. Members of the winning women’s team are Cindy Osterhaus, Megan Schultejans, Valerie Scott, Pam Buessing, Abby Stueve, Julie Kohake, Rosie Winkler and Loretta Fitzgerald. They represent the towns of Seneca, Corning, Wetmore, Axtell, Centralia and Netawaka.

