University Honors: University of Kansas

Approximately 5,400 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2016 semester.

Area students earning honors are:

From Fairview: Nolan Brey, School of Journalism; Sophia Fortmeyer, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

From Sabetha: Lindsey Aberle, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Mateo Kirwan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jacob Payne, School of Engineering; and Dayna Williams, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

From Seneca: Trent Schulte, School of Business.

The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City represent 91 of 105 Kansas counties, 48 other states and territories, and 39 other countries.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and in the schools of Architecture, Design and Planning; Business; Education; Engineering; Health Professions; Journalism; Music; Nursing; Pharmacy; and Social Welfare.

Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.