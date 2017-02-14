Board approves Summer Food Service Program at Wetmore

At the Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, District Food Services Director Brook Brubeck presented a request to offer a Summer Food Service Program in Wetmore this year.

The state’s SFSP has been growing, and included 160 sponsors in 2016. In 2016, more than 1.2 million free lunches were provided — breakfast, lunch and dinner — to Kansas children.

Sponsors included school districts, religious organizations and other groups. Brubeck said the school district has the advantage over a religious or other organization in that meal planning and reporting is something she already does, so she is comfortable with it.

To qualify for the SFSP, a certain percentage of free and reduced meals must be offered in a school, and Wetmore is currently the only school in the district that qualifies.

SFSP has much less strict guidelines in regard to nutritional guidelines and where meals are served that school year food service, Brubeck said. It is also simple for the children, as there is no application process. Any child 18 years or younger can show up and receive a free meal.

A sponsor is reimbursed $3.76 per lunch. Labor would be for 2.5 hours per day. Brubeck said she would focus on lunch, and would serve cold and shelf stable foods only to minimize waste.

To break even, Brubeck said, she would need to serve 15 meals per day. Board member Jeff DeMint asked if 15 meals per day was feasible. Brubeck said she believes 15 meals is feasible. However, to ensure the SFSP would be at no cost to the district, Brubeck said, it would be her job to keep spending in line with reimbursements.

Board member Kathy Lippert said her concern is that the best intentions could have unforeseen consequences. She asked if it has been explored to find another group that could offer this program, as opposed to the school district. The schools are shut down during the summer, Lippert said, and she struggles with taking on additional responsibilities.

Brubeck said community groups have tried to take it on in the past, but the SFSP has reached out to schools to try to take on the program because of the unique connection between schools and students.

Lippert said the school could still be utilized to provide that communication component, but not be responsible for the meals themselves.

Board member Leslie Scoby said it sounds like a good program, and she would be in favor of following through on the work Brubeck has put into it.

DeMint said he does not think the district’s risk is that great.

Lippert said she believed the board needed more information.

The board approved, 5-2, the Summer Food Service Program in Wetmore. DeMint, Kent Kuckelman, L. Scoby, Kent Saylor and Ed Reznicek were in favor. Lippert and Jims Scoby were opposed.

See full meeting minutes beginning on Page 8A of this week’s Herald.