City to pay $11,000 toward Main Event upgrade

The Sabetha City Commission met at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Present were Mayor Doug Clark, City Commissioners Norm Schmitt, Nick Aberle and Julie Burenheide, City Administrator Doug Allen, Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer and City Clerk Steve Compo. Commissioner Maridel Wittmer was absent.

Guests present were Missy Saylor and Kathy Simpson on behalf of The Main Event, and Police Chief Robert Wahwasuck, Gina Murchison, Cindy Alderfer and Dayra Menold on behalf of the Sabetha Chamber of Commerce.

The Main Event

More than $50,000 was raised to cover the expenses for the most recent upgrades to Sabetha’s event center – The Main Event.

The upgrades include sidewalk, brick wall, signage, spheres, lights, electrical work, an aluminum door with a canopy and windows.

The total cost of the project, including labor, is $65,572, which is higher than what the Committee anticipated.

Simpson and Saylor asked if the city could cover the remaining amount of $11,072 so the project could be completed.

The commissioners had previously agreed to help with funds and on Monday, they agreed to contribute this amount to finish the project. The project is expected to be completed in a few months.

The Main Event Committee has worked to raise funds to cover various upgrades to the event center over the past several years – including a kitchen remodel and an acoustic update.

Sabetha Chamber

Alderfer, who is president of the organization, said the Chamber board would like to update its website and make it more user-friendly. Alderfer said it would be good if the city updated its website as well, so the two sites could work together to promote Sabetha.

Though board members are still reviewing options for the website, Alderfer said, there would be a significant cost to get things going and inquired whether the city would be able to contribute financially.

The Chamber hosts several events throughout the year and while they are well attended, they are not necessarily moneymakers for the organization. Alderfer reported the Chamber had a loss of $10,000 in 2016.

Much of that loss was due to the purchase and installation of the wireless Public Announcement (PA) System. The purchase cost more than anticipated and caused the Chamber to deplete accounts in order to pay for it.

Though the Chamber board members have discussed raising dues, they do not feel they could increase dues enough to recover the loss and maintain membership.

Sabetha Chamber’s dues are comparable to other surrounding chambers in cities of similar size.

Commissioner Schmitt pointed out that the PA system is a benefit to the whole city, so it may be good for the commission to consider making a contribution to the Chamber to help offset some of that cost.

Commissioners discussed possibly providing a yearly subsidy to the Chamber.

After some discussion, it was decided to table this discussion until the city begins planning its budget for the next year – which is in October.

Also at the meeting:

Police Chief Wahwasuck presented his report. He also reported that he would be speaking with Hiawatha’s Code Enforcement Officer and doing some research on how the City of Hiawatha enforces its codes efficiently.

Commissioners approved the following: minutes from the Jan. 23 meeting and Ordinance No. 1516, which annexes two tracts of land into the city limits of Sabetha. See the ordinance on page 7A of this week’s Herald.

Also approved was the Fiscal Sustainability Plan for the Wastewater Collection and Treatment System.

Shroyer explained that the approval of the Plan is a requirement of the revolving loan fund.

The next regular commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.