Governing Body: Prairie Hills USD No. 113

The Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education met at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the district office in Sabetha. Board members present included Ed Reznicek, Kathy Lippert, Kent Saylor, Jim Scoby, Leslie Scoby, Kent Kuckelman and Jeff DeMint.

The board adopted the agenda as amended.

The board approved the consent agenda, including minutes from the Jan. 9 meeting, payment of February bills of $293,979.59, payment of January payroll of $617,853.71, and a number of contracts, resignations and personal days.

Contracts included the following: Ginger Gudenkauf, part-time secretary at Axtell; Steve Petersen, industrial technology instructor at Sabetha High School and Sabetha Middle School beginning in the 2017-18 school year; and Sara Leigh Asher, Sabetha food service.

Resignations included the following: Virginia Sylvester, third grade teacher at Sabetha Elementary School; Kristina Castillo, SHS cheerleading sponsor; Abby Strathman, Axtell 1/2 preschool teacher; Julie Kuckelman, SHS volleyball head coach; LaVerne Strathman, Axtell food service; and Betsy Baublitz, SES kindergarten teacher, all effective at the end of the 2016-17 school year. Additional resignation included Hannah Clements, Sabetha food service, effective Jan. 26.

Personal days included the following: Kristina Castillo, SHS; Christa Schuette, SES; Cindy Wiltz, SES; and Dana Michael, SES/SMS/WES.

The board heard from SHS Student Council President Eric Renyer on the council’s recent activities. The board also received written reports from principals Sheri Harmer, Matt Garber, Sara Toedman, Janelle Boden and Larry Geist.

Director of Student Learning Report

Director of Student Learning Jennifer Gatz presented to board members regarding the district’s Multi-Tiered Systems of Support process. The district has been working with the state’s Technical Assistance Support Network to improve the district’s process. Gatz explained the purpose of the MTSS process to board members, as well as how the TASN team is helping the district.

In the fall of 2016, the district went through the pre-structuring stage, which included but was not limited to professional learning support. This spring, the district will be working through the structuring stage, with includes setting core beliefs, norms, schedules and protocols. The goal is to begin implementation in the 2017-18 school year, with continuing refinement.

L. Scoby asked what the main change is from the current process. Gatz said the process is the same one the district has been using, but the goal is to better use the data and interventions, as well as refining the process. Also, she said, they want all buildings to be using the process in the same way.

“It’s really just refining what we are already doing and making it better,” Gatz said.

Improving this process will not increase the number of assessments, but should actually reduce testing and make assessments that are being given more effective, Gatz said.

J. Scoby asked how many teachers are involved in the process. Gatz said there are representatives from each building who come to the leadership team meetings, with approximately 22 representatives in total. Also, each building leadership team has members — five at SES, four at SMS, four at SHS, three at Wetmore and three at Axtell. During the implementation year, the building leadership team members will be spending some days on learning and evaluating, which will require substitute teachers. However, Gatz said, this will not continue in future years.

“I want to make sure this is not time spent on a passing fad,” Lippert said.

Evans said it is the district’s goal, to use the process properly and be responsive to past concerns.

“We heard a lot of concerns from parents and teachers about too much testing, and we decided that this was the best way to respond to those concerns and improve our process,” Evans said.

“We do have to be continuing to refine and improve our processes, so that we continue to get better,” Gatz said.

Superintendent Report

Superintendent Todd Evans spoke with board members about the K-12 health insurance plan issue that has been talked about in the legislature. The Alvarez and Marsal study found that the state could save $80 million if all educators were switched over to the state’s health insurance plan; however, the Legislative Post Audit studied it and found that the savings would be $63 million, with actual savings of only $38 million. The remainder of the $63 million would be made up through inferior insurance and higher premiums paid by policy holders.

“It is cost shifting rather than cost saving,” Saylor said.

Evans told board members that he reached out to local representatives, and he shared the responses he had received from Representative Randy Garber, Senator Dennis Pyle and Representative Clay Aurand. In a phone conversation, Evans said, Aurand told him that districts should prepare for the worst, but if he had to gamble, he believes there will be a reduction from this year’s budget of 2 or 3 percent.

Evans provided board members with an enrollment update. Axtell gained one student, while Sabetha and Wetmore stayed the same.

Evans presented the year-to-date expense comparison, from July 2016 through February 2017. The district has spent $79,899.29 less than the same time frame last year. Evans said he believes this reflects some expenses shifting to capital outlay. The district has spent $365,784 more from capital outlay than the same time frame last year.

Evans presented to the board regarding the USD No. 113 Foundation. The Foundation’s president Lynn Hennigan has been working to make the Foundation more multi-dimensional, including expansion of potential donation options, he said.

FFA Greenhouse Project

The board heard an update regarding the SHS FFA Greenhouse project. Current expenses for the project total $58,623. FFA has approximately $53,000 in donations. The project is short a little less than $6,000 at this point. With the remaining items that will need purchased, Advisor Chris Bauerle estimates that the group will need $10,000 more in donations.

Legislative Update

The new consensus revenue estimating group has been much closer in their estimations of state revenues, Lippert said. The value of that, she said, is that legislators have more confidence in what the estimating group has estimated for revenues.

Lippert said the state is looking at a large “hole to fill,” while a number of departments are requesting or in need of additional funding. Some of these include social services, which are seeing increased caseloads, and Kansas Information Technology Office, which deals with confidential electronic data.

“There are some significant gaps posing threats to this information, and they are saying they need about $10 million more to fill those gaps,” she said.

Budgets have been presented in both the Senate and the House. A possible Senate bill noted a cut of 5 percent to K-12 Education and 3 percent to higher education. The Senate president said no more discussion would be held on any other issue until a budget is approved.

The House budget involved more “borrowing” from other funds and less direct cuts, she said. Lippert said the House budget would defer KPERs payments, which could move the program from being funded at a “marginally okay” level to an “inappropriately dangerous” level.

Some legislators spoke up and asked, “What would happen if we fixed our budget deficit by simply cutting across the board?” She provided that overview to board members.

Lippert also provided board members with information on a number of bills that could affect schools, including a school bus seatbelt bill which would require all future buses to have seatbelts, and Erin’s Law bill regarding student education of sexual abuse prevention.

Budgetary Rescission

One option that has been discussed at the state level is a budgetary rescission for school districts for the current school year. This could be a 5 percent cut for the current school year, which would mean a cut of $307,319 to USD No. 113, Evans said.

“The basic idea is that districts would had the savings to spend would bare the brunt of it,” Evans said. “I think it is very likely that we will see some form of rescission for our district.”

Evans asked board members how they would want to handle a possible shortfall.

Saylor said the district does have reserves, and therefore a “cushion.”

“But we need to talk to our legislators and say we do not appreciate being penalized for being responsible,” Saylor said.

Reznicek said the legislature does seem serious about a tax reform bill, so if the board waited to see what might come out of that, it could give the board a better idea of what the future revenue stream might be.

“This lets us know what we are planning for,” Reznicek said.

DeMint noted that Representative Aurand said districts should plan for worst case of 2 to 3 percent reductions in the future.

“So we should do what we need to do for this year, and make plans for a cut for next year,” DeMint said.

“So should we limit a few expenses but say we are going to utilize our reserves for the rest,” Saylor said.

The board discussed the possibility of reducing days from the end of the year. Saylor said he wondered how valuable those days are, so he would like to know what teachers might think about that.

DeMint asked if it is better to take days away once a calendar is approved, or to approve a calendar with less days from the start. Evans said he believes it is better to have extra days worked into the calendar.

Evans said he was cautioned by Dale Dennis, deputy commissioner of the Kansas State Department of Education’s division of fiscal and administrative services, to be prepared to explain why the district could not use its carryover to fund the rescission.

“They aren’t going to just take it from us, but they are going to make us use it. They want us to be forced to spend it down,” DeMint said.

“I don’t like it, but at least we have the luxury of being able to use it if needed,” Saylor said.

Lippert said, since there is so much unknown, the board should take up this topic at next month’s meeting when the board has more solid information. She asked if Evans could gather information regarding the reduction of days, as well as any other options.

Down the road, Reznicek said, the district might need to consider raising the capital outlay by an extra 2 mills. Lippert said that could be added to the discussion at a future meeting.

Summer Food Service Program

Food Services Director Brook Brubeck presented a request to offer a Summer Food Service Program in Wetmore this year.

The board approved, 5-2, the Summer Food Service Program in Wetmore. DeMint, Kuckelman, L. Scoby, Saylor and Reznicek were in favor. Lippert and J. Scoby were opposed.

See discussion details beginning on Page 1A of this week’s Herald.

SHS Baseball/Softball Coach

It was requested that the board approve the hiring of a third coach for both baseball and softball.

Harmer said there are more students signing up than were projected for the programs. The donors are willing to provide funds for the additional coaches, so the addition would be at no cost to the district.

The board approved 6-1 hiring a third coach for both the softball and baseball programs. J. Scoby was opposed.

SES Intervention Teacher

The board considered approval of an intervention teacher position at SES. Moving forward with the MTSS process, Evans said, hiring an intervention teacher would be important. Existing personnel money would be used to fund this position.

L. Scoby said, after speaking with Evans and Gatz, that it was clear this teacher would be working with students and would not be an additional administrative position.

J. Scoby asked Gatz what an intervention is. Gatz explained that an intervention would happen if a child is identified as having a need for more intensive, one-on-one or small group learning master a skill. An intervention also could provide enhancements for students who have already mastered the core skills and need enhancement. What that intervention would look like would vary with the need and the type of skill or behavior, she said.

DeMint asked if this person would be housed at SES, and Gatz said yes.

DeMint asked if this was a recommendation by TASN. Gatz said it was not a formal recommendation, but it was agreed that it would be a benefit.

The board approved the hiring of an intervention teacher at SES.

Also at the meeting:

The board approved the Fiscal Year 2018 calendar.

The board entered into executive sessions to discuss non-elected personnel, administrative contracts and student issues.

The board approved 2017-18 administrative contracts for Evans, Gatz, Harmer, Garber, Toedman and Boden, as well as Lisa Suhr and Ethan Claassen.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13.