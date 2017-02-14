Kindness: Glenna Aberle

When I think of people who have shown kindness to my family, the list is a long one. We have been blessed by so many, and try every day to do a better job of sharing that kindness with others in turn. I want to share about one person who I believe truly embodies the spirit of kindness.

Glenna Aberle came into our home after answering an advertisement for a babysitter for our new baby. She won my heart in less than five minutes, and I have been thankful for her ever since. She came into our home and cared for our first two children. She was always patient, nurturing and kind, and I came to value not only her care of my children but also her friendship. Even after retiring from being our sitter, Glenna has remained a treasured part of our lives and also has become special to our third child. Though not a member of our family by blood, we consider her to be a part of our family just the same.

Amber Deters

Co-Editor