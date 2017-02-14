From taking a ride to ‘Living the Dream’

Bern native songwriter and country music performer Tim Strathman said he believes in the power of music. He has been writing songs for 10 years — the first in a high school music composition class — and has been performing live since December 2010.

He first recorded a four-song EP in the studio in 2014 – entitled “Take a Ride.”

Now — three years and another album later — Strathman has just released his third album, an acoustic 12-track recorded with Andy Oxman at SoundWorks Studios in Blue Springs, Mo., entitled “Living the Dream.”

“This album, I wanted to do just me and my guitar, make it about the song not the production,” Strathman said. “I love the sound and how it turned out. I love acoustic music, so that’s why I wanted to give it a try.”

“It’s about how, even though there are a lot of nights I’m gone and missing my kids and wife, I really am living the dream,” Strathman said. “People come to listen to us play original music. There’s nothing better than that.”

Strathman currently resides in Centralia with his wife Kristin and two sons, Weston and Emerson.

The new album is available for purchase at http://timstrathman.bigcartel.com. The current album and previous albums also can be purchased on iTunes, Amazon, Google Music and CD Baby.

“Can’t wait for people to hear this record and the honesty of the songs,” Strathman said. “Sit back, close your eyes and relax for 45 minutes.”

Songwriting

And while Strathman enjoys playing live both alone and with his band Blacktop Road, he said his goal is to write songs for a living — maybe get a publishing deal or get a cut on a major artist’s record.

“I really have had a great last six years, and I am fortunate to have people that want us to play night in and night out,” Strathman said. “But I am planning to really push my originals and try to make connections. My ultimate goal isn’t to tour the world.”

Strathman’s songwriting process is just an extension of his daily life, he says.

“Most all of my songs are about things that have happened in my life,” Strathman said. “I just start picking around on the guitar and whatever is on my mind at the time comes out in the form of lyrics.”

Strathman currently has 45 completed songs, and most were written in less than half an hour, he says.

“If I sit on a song for weeks, I usually don’t finish it,” he said. “My songs are about daily life – heartbreak, love, loss, drinking songs, fast songs, slow songs.”

People can hear Strathman’s music on iTunes, Amazon, Google Music and Spotify.

“People can also hear it, most importantly, live!” Strathman said. “We play a lot of shows and would love to meet new people at them!”

Powerful Music

Strathman began playing piano at an early age — he thinks he was 4 or 5 years old. He now plays piano, guitar, drums and bass.

“Music is so powerful,” Strathman said. “I’ve met so many people that I would have never known without me playing music.”

“Whether they heard me live and now we talk all the time because they have become a friend of mine, or someone who heard a song I wrote and it hit home with them and now we are friends,” he said. “Music is so powerful, and even though someone may not like a particular genre of music there may be that one song that hits home and really makes them feel connected to the artist… that’s powerful.”

Blacktop Road

Strathman plays live with his band, Blacktop Road. The band is comprised of members Joel Naaf of Home City on drums, Chris Lierz of Seneca on rhythm guitar, Bruno Camps of Lawrence on lead guitar and backup vocals, and Johny Johnson of Topeka on bass guitar.

“Chris and I have been together probably four to five years, and Johny I knew from a friend of a friend,” Strathman said. “Joel has been with us a year or so, and we knew him just from playing live music. Bruno is from Valencia, Spain, and he found us on Craigslist!”

The band hopes to do a full band album later this year, with songs written together as a band.