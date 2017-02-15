Brown County Commission 2.13.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, Feb. 13. Members present were Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

District Conservationist Matt Sprick updated the commissioners on the Stream Bank Stabilization project. The project is complete, and the total price is $213,215.74.

PJ Aller and Jim Aller with Aller’s LLC, addressed the commission and thanked them for allowing them to do the Stream Bank Stabilization project.

Linda Lierz, Kent and Julie Rymer, Roger Ploeger, Marvin Lierz, Alvin Wenger, Bob and Beverly Tummons, Clair Krebs, Duane Lierz and Arlen Lierz were present to voice their concerns regarding the Kickapoo Tribal Water Agreement.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported that there are 21 inmates – 16 males and five females – in the County Jail.

Also at the meeting:

The commission reviewed and approved the Feb. 6 regular meeting minutes.

Tax change orders 2016-70 and 2016-71 were signed and approved.

The commissioners approved Road Permits 17-02, 17-03 and 17-04.

The commissioners approved the liquor license for Sac and Fox Casino.

The next regular meeting was held Tuesday, Feb. 21. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.