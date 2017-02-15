Gary and Linda Gerdes

Gary and Linda (Stevicks) Gerdes will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, March 5, 2017.

They were married at the Methodist Church in Humboldt, Neb.

They are the parents of Teresa and Jon McQueen, Tina Gerdes (friend Steve Jasper) of Falls City, Neb., and Tracy and Jennifer Gerdes of Pleasant Dale, Neb. They also have six grandchildren, Jessica and Adam Gruber, Brett McQueen and special friend Victoria Stevenson, Thomas and Shannan McQueen, Alexander Nelsen, Jesse Gerdes and Allie Gerdes; and four great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Aryss and Paityn Gruber and Kendel McQueen.

The Gerdes family invites family and friends to an open house celebration with Gary and Linda on from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Ag Building in Humboldt, Neb. The couple requests no gifts.

