Hog trailer overturns on Highway 36

Submitted by John Merchant, Brown County Sheriff

At approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, an eastbound semi tractor trailer loaded with market hogs turned over on its side just south of Wal Mart in Hiawatha on U.S. Highway 36.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after the accident and contained the loose pigs off the south side of the highway in the right-of-way.

“We were very fortunate to have a county resident who immediately was en route to the location with a portable corral,” said Brown County Sheriff John Merchant. “It was quickly set up and with the number of emergency services personnel at the scene, the pigs were then quickly contained and loaded up by the owners.”

According to Merchant, approximately 180 head were on the trailer. Kansas Highway Patrol arrived and worked the accident. Kansas Department of Transportation provided traffic control. Hiawatha Fire Department, Squad 48 and Town and Country Ambulance were at the scene.

“Without these dedicated volunteers, things would not have gone as smoothly as they did,” Merchant said. “We are very fortunate to have the caliber of emergency services personnel that we do in Brown County who work together in such an organized manner. We are also very fortunate to have offers of assistance from the public.”

U S Highway 36 was only shut down for a short amount of time to enable wrecker crews to remove the semi and trailer.