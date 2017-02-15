Kansas Supreme Court accepts comment on electronic filing rule

Submitted by Lisa Taylor

The Kansas Supreme Court is accepting public comment on a proposed modification to Supreme Court Rule 122 that will authorize the judicial administrator to adopt standard operating procedures for electronic document filing in district courts.

Comment may be made by email to publiccomments@kscourts.org until 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. The subject line must read Rule 122.

The proposed modified rule is available for review on the Kansas judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org under the heading What’s New.

If adopted, the proposed change to Rule 122 will authorize the judicial administrator to consider, decide and adopt standard operating procedures for electronic filing that support uniformity and efficiency.

Currently, lawyers in good standing are able to electronically file court documents in all district and appellate courts. Electronic filing has been required in the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals since November 2015, and it currently is required in more than half the state’s district courts.

As more lawyers and courts transition to electronic filing, questions are arising that require clarification to ensure that documents are filed correctly and processed efficiently.

District courts in all but one of Kansas’ 105 counties use the Kansas Courts Electronic Filing system put in place by the Supreme Court. Johnson County District Court has its own electronic filing, the Justice Information Management System.

Since electronic filing’s inception in 2013, more than 2.2 million documents have been filed with Kansas appellate and district courts. Kansas courts processed nearly 400,000 cases in fiscal year 2016.