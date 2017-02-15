Lambertus “Bert” Buurman

Lambertus “Bert” Buurman

Lambertus “Bert” Buurman, 77, of Sabetha died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at the Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Bert was born to Corstiaan Matthijs and Neeltje (Heijkoop) Buurman on Oct. 13, 1939, in Velp, Netherlands. He served as a First United Methodist minister in Sabetha for several years. He is survived by three children and six grandchildren.

He chose to donate his body to the Kansas University School of Medicine in Kansas City, Kan. Services will be at a later date and time. Arrangements are being handled by Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha. www.popkessmortuaries.com.

The Sabetha Herald 2/22/2017