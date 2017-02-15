Nemaha County Commission 2.13.2017

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Feb. 13, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. Commissioners present were Chairman Tim Burdiek and Gary Scoby. Commissioner Dennis Henry was absent from the meeting. Also present were Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Nick Strahm with Bachelor Controls, Inc., came before the board to speak to commissioners about Bachelor Controls providing information technology services for Nemaha County. No decision was made by commissioners concerning this issue at this time.

Treasurer Janell Niehues came before the board to introduce her new employee to the commissioners. Kerri Reinecke began work in the Treasurer’s Office on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners asked Lippert about a payroll issue.

Bill Priest came before the board to speak to commissioners about the new power line that is being installed by Westar Energy in Capioma Township.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that Conmat has submitted a quote in the amount of $2,852.47 to fix the drainage issues between the two fair buildings at the fairgrounds. Commissioners advised Ronnebaum to move forward with this quote.

Ronnebaum also advised commissions of the following: a load and a half of H-piling was purchased from Husker Steel; invitation received from Brown County to the Northeast Kansas County Highway Officials Conference to be held on March 30; bid to be requested from Husker Steel for beams for Bridge FG-2, which lies in Richmond Township along M Road between 176th Road and 184th Road; a tube will be installed for Stanley Schmitz this week; and a call was received from Bob Wessel last week letting him know of some bridge issues in Mitchell Township.

Also at the meeting:

Burdiek signed add/abate orders as presented.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the middle of February.

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the Feb. 6 meeting.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held Tuesday, Feb. 21, due to the President’s Day Holiday on Monday, Feb. 20. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.