Netawaka firefighters donate AED to Netawaka Fitness Center

Submitted Jon Banaka

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Netawaka Firefighters met with staff at the Netawaka Fitness Center and presented them with an AED (Automated External Defibrillator.)

Last year, Dave Williams, with the Netawaka Fitness Center, approached the firefighters about the need for an AED. While it took a few months to work out, Williams’ request was well timed as the Fire Department was preparing to update their AED to a new unit that was more compatible with the local EMS provider, Jackson County EMS. Working with Jackson County EMS, the Netawaka Fire Department was able to obtain a new, compatible AED at a reduced cost.

Once training was completed, the new AED was placed into service at the Fire Department and with approval from the Netawaka Rural Fire District No. 6 Fire Board, the surplus AED device was able to be presented to the Netawaka Fitness Center.

Scott Steffes, General Manager for the Center, accepted the AED and expressed appreciation on behalf of the Netawaka Fitness Center not only for the AED but for all that the firefighters do for the community.

A former volunteer firefighter himself, Steffes understands the level of commitment it takes to serve as an active volunteer. Hopefully it is never needed, but firefighters and Fitness Center staff all agreed it is much better to have the device and not need it than to need it and not have it.

By working together with other professional organizations like Jackson County EMS and the Netawaka Fitness Center, Netawaka firefighters continue to serve their community and offer valuable services with about a dozen professional volunteers.