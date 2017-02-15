University of Nebraska-Lincoln

More than 4,500 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

Local students named to the Dean’s List are Lindsay Meyer, freshman, College of Architecture, pre-interior design; and Nathaniel Niehues, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering, both of Sabetha.

Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges. In the College of Architecture, the Dean’s List is the top 10 percent of students in the college. In the College of Engineering, the Dean’s List is all students with a grade point average of 3.5 and above. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 or more graded semester hours.