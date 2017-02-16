Grace Bechtelheimer

Grace G. (Bennett) Bechtelheimer, 88, of Sabetha died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at the Apostolic Christian Home.

Grace was born in Sabetha on Sept. 24, 1928, to Alfred M. and Gussie M. (McComas) Bennett. She grew up south of Oneida and attended grade school at Oak Grove Country School. She also attended three years of high school in Oneida. She attended Sabetha High School her senior year, and graduated in 1946.

Grace married Daryl H. Bechtelheimer on Feb. 2, 1947, in Sabetha. To this union were born Doyle Eugene, Wayne Earl, Lennis Ilene and Joann Marie. They lived around Sabetha all of their married life.

She spent 16 years in the career field as a cook, and worked at Ken’s Diner, Ciera’s and the Apostolic Christian Home. As a young adult, she was a member of the Rock Creek Church of the Brethren, later transferring membership to the Crossroads Wesleyan Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lennis Petr; sister, Ruth Houchens; and brother, Dave Bennett.

She is survived by her husband Daryl; her children, Doyle (Connie) Bechtelheimer of Sabetha, Wayne (Jean) Bechtelheimer of Wichita, and Joann Pendland of Overland Park; son-in-law, Dan Petr of Blue Rapids; sister, Doris Carlsen; brother, Alfred J. Bennett; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and several step-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha. Visitation was from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Popkess Mortuary. Interment will be made at the Sabetha Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, sent in care of the funeral home, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.popkessmortuaries.com.

The Sabetha Herald 2/22/2017