Morrill baby is Kansas Day Baby honoree

Submitted

In honor of Kansas Day on Jan. 29, Nemaha County Farm Bureau Board of Directors continues their tradition of honoring a baby born in the county on Kansas Day or the first baby born after Kansas Day. This tradition began more than 27 years ago.

The 2017 Kansas Day baby is Lola Mae Key, daughter of Alan and Brittany Key of Morrill. Lola Mae was born on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Sabetha Community Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20-1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are John and Margaret Rebant of Sabetha, and the late Tim Edelman. Great-grandmother is Marjorie Edelman of Sabetha.

Paternal grandparents are Mark and Cheri Key of Sabetha. Great-grandparents are Dan and Marcia Adams of Sabetha.

Nemaha County Women’s Chairman, Anna Baker, presented a gift bag full of Kansas food products and clothes to Lola and her parents.