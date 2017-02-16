Reader recommends book written by woman with ties to Sabetha

Dear Editor,

I would like to recommend Terri L. Patton’s new book, “I Am Responsible: The Journey from Doing to Being.”

I have read it and it is interesting, informative, helpful and inspiring to those of us who strive to perform many tasks perfectly and on time, but who sincerely have the desire to cope with that self-imposed stress in a more peaceful and rewarding way. She lays out the path to succeed in this effort.

Terri’s career was in the very competitive world of administration, but her experience and advice in coping with seeking perfection at work while staying true to her own Being can be just as helpful to the stay-at-home mom who strives to be a perfect wife, perfect mother and homemaker, but who never feels satisfied that she has met this goal.

Terri’s experience and advice is not just for women. I believe that men who over commit in their desire to succeed could also benefit from reading “I Am Responsible.”

Cleta Rokey

Springfield, Ore.