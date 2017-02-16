Sabetha Chamber of Commerce

Submitted by Gina Murchison Director

The Thursday, Feb. 9, meeting of the Sabetha Chamber of Commerce was called to order by the Chamber’s president, Cindy Alderfer. Those present were Brandy Meyer, Dayra Menold, Jennifer Huber, Julie Bergman, Julie Burenheide and Gina Murchison

The minutes were read and the financial reports were given.

Larry, Renee and Sarah Asher were guest speakers at the Chamber meeting to talk about the Asher Family Foundation. The Asher Family Foundation is committed to strengthening families by promoting Christian values and principles through ministry and offering relief to families in financially challenging times. Their charitable programs are the following: strong families, new arrivals, back to school, Christmas joy and healthcare. One hundred percent of charitable donations are used for the charity, not to cover operational and administrative cost. Those are covered by the funding members. For more information, please contact Larry Asher at 785-285-0352 or larryasher@asherfamily.org. You may view their website at https://asherfamily.org.

New Business

Members: We would like to welcome one new member, Rock Creek Hotel.

Educational Seminars: We will be hosting a seminar at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Glacial Hills Resource Center. The presentation is by Topeka Score and Washburn University Small Business Development Center. The seminar is about “Starting Your New Business.” This seminar is not only for those beginning a business but those that would like a refresher course on making a business successful, and why businesses fail. This is a free seminar, but please RSVP by March 3 to the Sabetha Chamber at 785-285-2139 or sabethachamber@gmail.com.

Small Business Sales and Use Tax Workshops: The tax seminar will be on July 13 at the Glacial Hills Resource Center. The speaker is Carl York. We will have two different sessions to choose from. Businesses that send more than one person will receive a $10 discount. Please register at www.washburnsmallbusiness.com. Anyone sending more than one person, please register with Cris Millard at 785-234-3235. The schedule is: 8:30 a.m. to Noon, Sales and Compensation Use Tax for Retail Businesses, $20; 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 pm, Sales Tax Issues for Construction Contractors and Subcontractors, $20.

Gift Bonds: We sold $12,561 in Chamber Gift Bonds for 2016.

New Board Member: Brandy Meyer has accepted a position on the Chamber Board.

Other: The Kiwanis Club received a letter from Prairie Sky Clydesdales about some safety concerns for Window Opening.

The next meeting will be held at noon Thursday, March 16. We meet in the small commission room at City Hall. Everyone is invited. We encourage new, fresh ideas.