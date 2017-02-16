Sheep and Goat Meeting to be offered

K-State Research and Extension is hosting the annual Northeast Kansas Sheep and Goat Meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, at Highland Community College Klinefelter Barn, 1774 230th Street in Hiawatha.

The program starts at 6:45 p.m. with registration and refreshments. Beginning at 7 p.m., GF Kennedy D.V.M with Pipestone Veterinary Clinic, PLLC (Distant Presentation), will be talking about parasites prevention and control, coccidia prevention and control, mineral deficiency problems, and the VFD script rules.

Following Kennedy’s talk, extension agent Matt Young is going to lead a presentation on sheep and Goat Budgeting.

This meeting is open to everyone who is interested in learning more about sheep and goats. If you are interested in attending or have any questions, please contact the Brown County Extension Office at 785-742-7871 by Feb.24.