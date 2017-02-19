You go with Bernard, Part III

The rifle jumped. I pulled my head up and away from the scope and listened. The bullet had to travel 400 yards. In what seemed like several seconds but in reality was not even close to that, we all heard the familiar clang of a bullet striking a quarter inch steel plate.

“Let’s go see where you hit the plate,” Bernard said.

We headed down the hill in the Toyota and pulled up beside the target. I was one inch to the right of the center of the target. I knew right away that I was shooting a very accurate rifle, and I couldn’t wait to give it a go at some animals. Up on the hillside above the range was a small herd of red deer peering down at us.

“Let’s go find one of those big red deer,” I suggested. The whole hunting party split up and headed out in different directions. One of the group headed up to some ridges to glass for some chamois. The other two groups headed up the road to the snow covered peaks that were off in the distance. We were in search of a big Red Stag. The Red Stag seems to be the primary species that most hunters head to New Zealand to search for.

It is a majestic animal with a very impressive set of antlers. It is actually a red deer and was found originally in Europe. They were brought into New Zealand in 1851 and have thrived there since their introduction. Only the male deer grow antlers and thus are called stags. The red deer is closely related to what we know here in the States as elk. The elk is probably one of the most coveted big game animals for hunters in our country, and the Red Stag is definitely a highly sought after trophy among those who hunt big game.

We worked our way up one of the many canyons that lie below the snow line. We had the whole day ahead of us, and it was one of the most beautiful days I have ever spent hunting. We slowly worked up a hillside from a stream that meandered through the bottom of the canyon. The hillside was steep and the going was slow, but we were in no hurry. We ended up traversing several hillsides over the next few hours. We had spotted several younger stags over the last few hours but nothing that Bernard gave me the okay to pull the trigger on. They were magnificent looking beasts with heavy antlers.

I would have pulled the trigger on any of those we spotted, but evidently they were not big enough. We now had a couple of hours of daylight left. We spotted a group of stags on a distant hillside. There were four of them moving across the hillside. They were about a mile away when we spotted them, and they had no clue we were in the area. Bernard pulled out the binoculars and began glassing the group. The stags were grouped up this time of the year, the rut was not on yet.

“All four of these are shooters,” Bernard said.

We headed in the direction of the stags. We dropped down into a small ravine that wound around the hillside and headed toward the unsuspecting quarry. We covered half the distance to the grazing animals. It was time to get serious about our approach. We hunkered down and began the stalk keeping the brush that dotted the hillside as our cover. We took our time. When the stags seemed busy with their grazing we moved closer. One of the stags seemed to be leading the other three. He was in the lead and when he moved forward the other three followed along. We had closed the distance to around 300 yards.

Bernard indicated through his hand signals that we had gotten close enough. I would have liked to have gotten closer but we had run out of cover and we were on an open exposed hillside.

The stags were now standing still staring straight at us. We were busted! Bernard threw down his pack on the ground and told me to rest the rifle over it. I had never shot an animal from the prone position before, but down I dropped. I had the animals in the scope and I was waiting for the word from Bernard who was glassing all the animals as to which one to drop. I was in agreement with Bernard that they were all shooters!

“Take the third one from the left,” Bernard whispered.

Those were the last words spoken.