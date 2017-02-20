4-H CLUB: Fairview Willing Workers

Submitted by Megan Brockhoff

The monthly meeting was held on Sunday, Feb. 12. Roll call was what is your middle name. It was interesting to hear several of the members’ middle names.

The next thing we did was new business. We talked about the spotlight auction, which is from 5 to 9 p.m. March 13 and 14, and our club day skit. Then we had programs by Crayton Lanter on how to reload a bullet.

After the meeting, we practice our club day skit on the 12 days of the Brown County Fair. Then we had our taco supper.

Next month’s meeting will be led by the grown ups, not the kids!